Akpabio was elected Senate President on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after defeating his colleague and former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-Azeez Yari.

The former governor of Akwa-Ibom State was declared as the Senate President by Sani Tambuwal, the Clerk of the National Assembly having scored 63 votes to defeat Yari, who secured 46 votes.

Reacting to the development, Ezekwesili in a tweet on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, questioned the legitimacy of Akpabio’s membership in the Senate.

According to her, Akpabio’s Senate Presidency was installed by the Nigerian Judiciary and not through a proper democratic process.

“Was the newly selected President of @SenateNGR a Candidate in the Party Senatorial Primaries? The Nigerian Judiciary installed him a Senator and not the citizens through the proper democratic process. They think these egregious acts of political corruption will last? Na LIE”, she said.