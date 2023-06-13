ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President

Bayo Wahab

Akpabio succeeds Ahmed Lawan as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio [Leadership]
The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio [Leadership]

Recommended articles

Akpabio secured 63 votes to defeat former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-Azeez Yari, who secured 46 votes.

Recall that in May, the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsed the former governor of Akwa-Ibom State to become the next Senate President.

The party also favoured Tajudeen Abass to emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

109 senators participated in the voting exercise which ended at 9:15 am.

Akpabio served as a Minister of Niger Delta Affairs under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is running MKO Abiola’s good race, says Kachikwu

Tinubu is running MKO Abiola’s good race, says Kachikwu

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Provide basic amenities, ASUU president urges Tinubu

Provide basic amenities, ASUU president urges Tinubu

Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group

Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group

Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President

Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

Sirika says controversial display of Nigeria Air plane was 'market strategy'

Sirika says controversial display of Nigeria Air plane was 'market strategy'

Tinubu's spokesman says students loan law will help poor Nigerians

Tinubu's spokesman says students loan law will help poor Nigerians

FAAN vows to fix cooling system, toilet issues at Lagos airport

FAAN vows to fix cooling system, toilet issues at Lagos airport

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele