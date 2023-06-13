Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President
Akpabio succeeds Ahmed Lawan as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.
Akpabio secured 63 votes to defeat former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-Azeez Yari, who secured 46 votes.
Recall that in May, the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsed the former governor of Akwa-Ibom State to become the next Senate President.
The party also favoured Tajudeen Abass to emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
109 senators participated in the voting exercise which ended at 9:15 am.
Akpabio served as a Minister of Niger Delta Affairs under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.
