ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nzekwe emphasised on the need for provision of critical infrastructure because an enabling environment was necessary for industries to grow in the country.

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries
Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

Recommended articles

Nzekwe made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Ota, Ogun. He spoke against the backdrop of the announcement by management of GlaxoSmithKline that the company would be leaving the country after 51 years of its operations.

The Ex-ANAN president noted that companies were leaving the country due to lack of infrastructure.

The federal government needs to change the investment climate to be friendly by providing adequate electricity, adequate security and good road network, among others, for industries to thrive in the country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nzekwe stressed the need for provision of critical infrastructure because an enabling environment was necessary for industries to grow in the country. The Ex-ANAN president urged the federal government to review the country’s tax system to prevent multiple taxation, which he said inhibited the growth of many companies.

Nzekwe appealed for concerted efforts by the government and critical stakeholders to provide adequate security so that the country could leverage agriculture where it had comparative advantage.

This, he said, would help the country to achieve food sufficiency and backward integration, which would bring many youths out of unemployment. Nzekwe stressed the need for federal government to also work to prevent policy somersault because this made long-term projections difficult for companies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US suspends over $100 million aid to Niger amid coup d'etat

US suspends over $100 million aid to Niger amid coup d'etat

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

Sultan, Kukah seek community involvement in tackling security challenges

Sultan, Kukah seek community involvement in tackling security challenges

Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Coalition of CSOs urges Gen. Musa to ignore distracting viral video

Coalition of CSOs urges Gen. Musa to ignore distracting viral video

Blinken warns against Russia's Wagner group exploiting instability in Niger

Blinken warns against Russia's Wagner group exploiting instability in Niger

Group drags ECOWAS to court over proposed military intervention in Niger

Group drags ECOWAS to court over proposed military intervention in Niger

What the Nigerian Constitution says about possible military intervention in Niger

What the Nigerian Constitution says about possible military intervention in Niger

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria