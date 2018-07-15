Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari congratulates Ekiti Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi

Ekiti Election Buhari congratulates Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi

Buhari commended the people of Ekiti for their maturity and peaceful conduct as they made their choice using the power of the ballot.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state. play

President Muhammadu Buhari with Dr Kayode Fayemi

(Premium Times)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state.

The president, in a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, commended the governor-elect and all APC supporters “for the hard-fought victory after a dignified campaign”.

He urged Fayemi and party members to be magnanimous in victory as “the incoming administration prepares to unfold a new lease of life for the people of Ekiti State through purposeful and responsible governance”.

Buhari commended the people of Ekiti for their maturity and peaceful conduct as they made their choice using the power of the ballot.

He also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for adequate preparations and for displaying impartiality throughout the process.

He commended the security agencies for creating the right atmosphere for the relatively peaceful conduct of the polls and urged them to sustain the peace.

He also commended local and international observers and monitors for their vigilance and contributions towards the relatively hitch-free exercise.

The president urged the losers to be gallant in conceding defeat and use constitutional means to settle whatever grievances they may have rather than resort to self-help.

He appealed to all stakeholders in Ekiti to work towards a successful transition to a new administration “in the higher interest of not only the State but the entire nation and its fledgling democratic experience”.

“In all this, the people of Ekiti State have spoken loud and clear, and democracy has won again,” the president noted.

Fayemi, a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development and former governor of the state, was on Sunday declared winner of the election by Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the Chief Returning Officer for the poll.

Olayinka, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, announced that Fayemi polled 197,459 votes to emerge winner, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, who got 178,121 votes.

ALSO READ: 7 Things we learnt from Ekiti governorship battle

Other results declared by Olayinka were Accord, 250;  Action Alliance, 41;  ACD, 1149; AD, 216;  ADB, 1082;  ADA, 107;  AGAO, 31; ANRP, 125;  APA, 1199;  and APDA, 464.

Also votes were APGA, 70;  ANPP, 14;  DA, 14;  DPC, 147;  DPP,181;  FJP, 42;  GPN, 20;  I.D, 31;, KOWA, 23;  LP, 280;  MMN, 35;  MPN, 23;  NDLP, 44;  NPC, 353  PANDEL, 74;  and PGC, 1242.

The rest were DPA, 632; PPN, 107; SDO, 367; UDP, 29; UPN, 33; YDP, 31 and YPP, 49.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Sports minister, Solomon Dalung reportedly summon NYSC DG...bullet
2 In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be shut from July 26bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Decides Kayode Fayemi of the APC defeats Fayose's candidate to win governorship election
Ekiti Election Fayose, police trade words over alleged compromise of governorship poll
Ekiti Election PDP candidate Olusola Eleka votes after card reader hiccup
Ekiti Election Results from Governor Fayose’s polling unit
Ekiti Election Fayose speaks on governorship poll
Ekiti Election Fayemi leads as INEC commences announcement of results
Ekiti Election 7 Things we learnt from governorship battle

Local

SERAP asks Kemi Adeosun to respond certificate forgery allegation
Kemi Adeosun SERAP asks minister to respond certificate forgery allegation
Innoson boss, Innocent Chukwuma challenges latest Appeal Court ruling
Innoson Vs Gtbank Innocent Chukwuma challenges latest Appeal Court ruling
EX-PDP chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff FG dissociates itself from ex-PDP chair's appointment as DG Buhari Support Committee
President Buhari leaves for Netherlands Sunday, to address ICC at Hague
Buhari President leaves for Netherlands Sunday, to address ICC at Hague