Buhari congratulates Ekiti Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state.

The president, in a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, commended the governor-elect and all APC supporters “for the hard-fought victory after a dignified campaign”.

He urged Fayemi and party members to be magnanimous in victory as “the incoming administration prepares to unfold a new lease of life for the people of Ekiti State through purposeful and responsible governance”.

Buhari commended the people of Ekiti for their maturity and peaceful conduct as they made their choice using the power of the ballot.

He also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for adequate preparations and for displaying impartiality throughout the process.

He commended the security agencies for creating the right atmosphere for the relatively peaceful conduct of the polls and urged them to sustain the peace.

He also commended local and international observers and monitors for their vigilance and contributions towards the relatively hitch-free exercise.

The president urged the losers to be gallant in conceding defeat and use constitutional means to settle whatever grievances they may have rather than resort to self-help.

He appealed to all stakeholders in Ekiti to work towards a successful transition to a new administration “in the higher interest of not only the State but the entire nation and its fledgling democratic experience”.

“In all this, the people of Ekiti State have spoken loud and clear, and democracy has won again,” the president noted.

Fayemi, a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development and former governor of the state, was on Sunday declared winner of the election by Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the Chief Returning Officer for the poll.

Olayinka, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, announced that Fayemi polled 197,459 votes to emerge winner, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, who got 178,121 votes.

