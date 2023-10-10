Ex-minister aviation Hadi Sirika bags new appointment

The committee, mandated to mobilise funds to combat the state's pressing security challenges, was inaugurated by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

The committee, chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari, comprises a diverse group of individuals, including renowned businessman Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Senators Abu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Idah, and key government officials such as the commissioners of Finance, Information, Security and Home Affairs.

Also among the members are representatives from the Emirs of Katsina and Daura, as well as the state Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria.

Governor Radda urged the committee to identify prominent individuals and corporate organisations capable of offering financial support.

Their task also involves suggesting strategic areas for fund deployment and recommending suitable trustees for the security trust fund. Furthermore, the committee has been empowered to co-opt individuals who can contribute effectively to the assignment.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Radda expressed his confidence in the committee's ability to make a significant impact. "We believe that with the caliber of individuals in this committee, we can surmount our security challenges and create a safer environment for all residents of Katsina State," he said.