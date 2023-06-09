The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Arewa group wants Sirika prosecuted for deceiving Nigerians with Nigeria Air

Bayo Wahab

The group describes the controversial Nigeria Air project as a national embarrassment and waste of resources.

Former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. [Punch]
Former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Two days ago, the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation described the purported launch of Nigeria Air at the twilight of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a fraud.

The lawmakers came to this conclusion after the management of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) disclosed that the aircraft Sirika presented as Nigeria’s national career was a chartered plane from Ethiopia Airlines.

It is against this background that the northern group demanded the arrest and prosecution of the ex-aviation minister by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT
The plane Hadi Sirika presented to Nigerians as national carrier was a chattered flight. [TheNation]
The plane Hadi Sirika presented to Nigerians as national carrier was a chattered flight. [TheNation] Pulse Nigeria

In a statement by its chairman, Ali Muhammad, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, the group described Sirika as a tyrant, who went ahead with the failed national carrier project despite advice against it by aviation experts and operators.

The former minister has acted with so much impunity on several occasions as if the law cannot get to him. He had continuously operated as a tyrant minister, refusing to listen to no one, aviation experts, and airline operators of Nigeria who advised against this project, the group said.

“This national embarrassment and waste of resources incurred on the country would have been averted if he had listened to advice, yet Sirika went ahead knowing it was a charade, to deceive Nigerians.

“This is an alleged fraud, very much within the reach of the EFCC and the anti-graft agency should, as a matter of national urgency, immediately arrest and investigate Sirika for allegedly committing financial and other related crimes, as he has been deceiving Nigerians for eight years.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Sirika has not responded to the allegations against him about the controversial aircraft he presented to Nigerians as a national carrier.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Arewa group wants Sirika prosecuted for deceiving Nigerians with Nigeria Air

Arewa group wants Sirika prosecuted for deceiving Nigerians with Nigeria Air

Plateau Gov suspends last-minute recruitments, appointments made by Lalong

Plateau Gov suspends last-minute recruitments, appointments made by Lalong

2023 WASSCE: WAEC arrests over 20 exam officials for malpractice

2023 WASSCE: WAEC arrests over 20 exam officials for malpractice

CSO says INEC marred 2023 elections, calls for additional reforms

CSO says INEC marred 2023 elections, calls for additional reforms

Christian organisation drums support for Yari as Senate President

Christian organisation drums support for Yari as Senate President

Group asks Tinubu to prevent interference with Fayemi’s investigation by EFCC

Group asks Tinubu to prevent interference with Fayemi’s investigation by EFCC

Atiku's witness denies accusing Obi of rigging election in Anambra

Atiku's witness denies accusing Obi of rigging election in Anambra

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

Obasanjo believes Nigeria ripe to have female president

Obasanjo believes Nigeria ripe to have female president

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Ondo-House-of-Assembly ( Guardian)

Tearful Ondo Speaker dissolves state assembly