'Detained minors deserve schools, not cells' - Ex-APC spokesman to Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

Frank accused the judiciary of contributing to the children's ordeal, claiming they have been heavily compromised to reward corruption within the system.

President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]
President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

Frank urged the President to send these children to school rather than subjecting them to incarceration alongside adult criminals.

“The President must ditch bureaucracy at this time and immediately order the release of these children with a directive that they be enrolled in school,” Frank asserted in a statement from Abuja.

READ ALSO: IGP labels minors’ collapse in Court as scripted drama to tarnish Police image

He described the detention of minors among hardened criminals as “judicial tyranny” and condemned the imposed N10 million bail as “cruelty to children.”

Frank emphasised that the children have already endured over 90 days in inhumane conditions.

“Even in Western countries like the US and UK, children convicted of serious crimes aren’t sent to jail but receive psychological therapy and rehabilitation,” he stated, arguing that the President should adopt a similar approach.

The activist also criticised Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi’s delayed intervention, calling it a “delayed tactic” that worsens the children’s suffering.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso, Shehu Sani knocks Tinubu's govt over arraignment of minors



Timi Frank called on the international community and child rights advocates to step in, urging them to secure the children’s release and support the education of Nigeria’s estimated 20 million out-of-school children.

He concluded by encouraging Nigerians to make their voices heard in the 2027 elections, pledging to end “T-Pain ProMax.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng





