'Detained minors deserve schools, not cells' - Ex-APC spokesman to Tinubu

Frank urged the President to send these children to school rather than subjecting them to incarceration alongside adult criminals.

“The President must ditch bureaucracy at this time and immediately order the release of these children with a directive that they be enrolled in school,” Frank asserted in a statement from Abuja.

He described the detention of minors among hardened criminals as “judicial tyranny” and condemned the imposed N10 million bail as “cruelty to children.”

Frank emphasised that the children have already endured over 90 days in inhumane conditions.

“Even in Western countries like the US and UK, children convicted of serious crimes aren’t sent to jail but receive psychological therapy and rehabilitation,” he stated, arguing that the President should adopt a similar approach.

Frank slams attorney-general

The activist also criticised Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi’s delayed intervention, calling it a “delayed tactic” that worsens the children’s suffering.

Frank accused the judiciary of contributing to the children’s ordeal, claiming, “The judiciary has been heavily compromised to reward corruption within the system.”

Timi Frank called on the international community and child rights advocates to step in, urging them to secure the children’s release and support the education of Nigeria’s estimated 20 million out-of-school children.