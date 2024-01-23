ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EU, Oxfam project boosts food security for over 42,000 households in Taraba

News Agency Of Nigeria

The goal of the project is to build the resilience of 40,000 smallholder farmers, fishermen and livestock owners.

EU, Oxfam project boosts food security for over 42,000 households in Taraba [World View Magazine]
EU, Oxfam project boosts food security for over 42,000 households in Taraba [World View Magazine]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PROSELL is an EU-funded project to support food security and resilience in six local government areas in Taraba. The six-year project co-implemented by Oxfam and Development Exchange Centre (DEC) commenced in July 2018 and climaxed in January 2024.

Temitayo Omole, Programme Manager, Human Development of EU Development to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said this at the PROSELL close-out Review meeting and Dissemination/ Knowledge Sharing workshop on Tuesday in Abuja.

Omole said the goal of the project is to build the resilience of 40,000 smallholder farmers, fishermen and livestock owners comprising women, youths and vulnerable households.

ADVERTISEMENT

He identified its specific objectives as to increase the income of small-scale farmers by enhancing their agricultural productivity, market access and job creation along crop, fish and livestock value chain.

According to him, it is also to enhance the adaptive capacities and resilience of small-scale farming households to climate change among others. Omole said the choice of Taraba as the project target was informed based on poverty and inequalities analysis conducted by the EU.

“We have poverty and inequalities analyses in most countries and determine that there are some areas in the country where poverty, inequality vulnerability are very high and we recognised Taraba as part of that region,’’ he said.

Omole urged the state government to up its game by extending the project to other local government areas.

Tijani Hamza, Country Director, Oxfam in Nigeria said that Oxfam and DEC embarked on the journey with a commitment to reduce poverty, enhance food and nutrition security, and address gender inequality and other numerous challenges in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamza said the project has become a beacon of change, resilience, and empowerment in the rural communities of Taraba through the ambitions of Oxfam and other partners in the project.

“Our dedicated efforts, led by our staff and partners, have resulted in impressive outcomes: A notable 83.2% increase in livelihood assets within households.

“A significant 55% of women are experiencing increased access to resources and control over assets, and the empowerment of 35% of farmers, particularly women, contributing to improved livelihoods,” Hamza stated.

He said the meeting serves multiple purposes allowing partners to review the extent of the project implementation, evaluating achievements against the set targets and deliverables.

Hamza assured of Oxfam`s commitment to engage collaboratively with other stakeholders to develop a joint sustainability plan aimed at ensuring positive changes initiated by PROSELL. Marina Dixhoorn, Oxfam Novib’s Country Relationship Manager said the meeting was to review project implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let us celebrate PROSELL’s achievements and plan for a resilient, empowered future,” she added.

Helen Abah, Executive Director, DEC said the journey various stakeholders embarked upon over the past 66 months has been nothing short of transformative.

She said DEC’s pivotal role in co-implementing the project, alongside Oxfam and funding from the European Union, has been instrumental in steering the course towards positive change.

Abah said the PROSELL project has been a beacon of positive change, contributing significantly to the lives of over 40,000 households whose livelihoods rely on agriculture and natural resource-based activities.

“Food security, a fundamental human right, has been at the heart of our project. We recognised the challenge of providing nutritious and sufficient food for all," she noted

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASHIA partners Anambra Govt to offer free health insurance for children with sickle cell disorder

ASHIA partners Anambra Govt to offer free health insurance for children with sickle cell disorder

EU, Oxfam project boosts food security for over 42,000 households in Taraba

EU, Oxfam project boosts food security for over 42,000 households in Taraba

Lagos Task Force seizes 355 more commercial motorcycles

Lagos Task Force seizes 355 more commercial motorcycles

Police launches 'No Chance 4 One Chance' campaign to fight kidnapping threats

Police launches 'No Chance 4 One Chance' campaign to fight kidnapping threats

Ibadan residents decry difficulties at NIMC, call for improved services

Ibadan residents decry difficulties at NIMC, call for improved services

Full list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024 according to Forbes

Full list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024 according to Forbes

Emir of Gaya threatens to punish ward, village heads for breach of peace within community

Emir of Gaya threatens to punish ward, village heads for breach of peace within community

Ogun Assembly impeaches Speaker Oluomo over financial misappropriation, elects Elemide

Ogun Assembly impeaches Speaker Oluomo over financial misappropriation, elects Elemide

OAUSTECH staff protest over non-payment of minimum wage and wage awards

OAUSTECH staff protest over non-payment of minimum wage and wage awards

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

FCTA official warns drivers who beat traffic lights in Abuja will be punished [Danne Institute for Research]

FCTA official warns drivers who beat traffic lights in Abuja will be punished

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy