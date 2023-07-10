ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

TETFund engages NANS in project monitoring on campuses

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN president assures thorough check on TETFund projects on campuses, ensuring contractors carry out their assigned contracts dutifully

TETFund and NANS
TETFund and NANS

Recommended articles

The Executive Secretary, TETFund, Sonny Echono, while presenting a 30-seater bus to NANS in Abuja on Monday, said this is necessary to put contractors on check.

Echono said that the fund was also committed, through constant dialogue with NANS to meet students’ needs, noting that they are the centre of any policy of education.

Education is about students and how to equip them with the right skills and knowledge to contribute to development.

ADVERTISEMENT

”TETFund is consulting with them to find out their needs and with significant engagement, we want them to be our eyes in tertiary institutions.

”This is because when something is giving in our campuses, we should have multiple aid of getting the information we want.

” We want to identify in each campus a contact person to confirm whether our intervention is yielding fruit,” he said.

The executive secretary said that the fund also had a similar engagement with staff unions to help monitor projects on campuses with the aim of harvesting expectations.

He added that the fund would continue to work with students to improve on students accommodations through Public Private Partnership (PPP) and the private sector. He said that the donation of the bus was to address transportation issues on campuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, the National President of NANS, Usman Barambu, commended the fund for donating the bus following their request to President Bola Tinubu few weeks ago. Barambu said that students don’t actually benefit directly from TETFund and so laid this particular complaint which had yielded results.

He assured the fund to put thorough check on TETFund projects on campuses while also ensuring contractors carry out their assigned contracts dutifully.

TETFund has been helpful to higher education.

”When we tabled our request with the president, we said to him that over 90 per cent of projects executed in tertiary institutions is done be TETFund.

”We will ensure we do our best to monitor the contractors in our campuses for proper monitoring of projects

ADVERTISEMENT

”There should also be a disciplinary measure put in place to sanction contractors that deviate in what they are supposed to do,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Binani drags INEC to court again, seeks review of election result

Binani drags INEC to court again, seeks review of election result

TETFund engages NANS in project monitoring on campuses

TETFund engages NANS in project monitoring on campuses

Group urges Nigerians to make collective efforts towards peace promotion

Group urges Nigerians to make collective efforts towards peace promotion

Tribunal adjourns application to withdraw petition against Makinde’s victory

Tribunal adjourns application to withdraw petition against Makinde’s victory

NBS reveals dramatic increase of 4,472% in portfolio investments

NBS reveals dramatic increase of 4,472% in portfolio investments

Abia Govt, ex-chief judge explore out-of-court settlement

Abia Govt, ex-chief judge explore out-of-court settlement

Government of Katsina authorises demolition of structures on waterways

Government of Katsina authorises demolition of structures on waterways

First batch of Lagos pilgrims departs Makkah for Nigeria

First batch of Lagos pilgrims departs Makkah for Nigeria

Kogi Govt. condemns vandalism of SDP campaign office

Kogi Govt. condemns vandalism of SDP campaign office

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB