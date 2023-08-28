Epe local government distributes food items to 30,000 residents

Speaking during the distribution of the items in Epe, Animashaun said the intervention was a demonstration of the council`s commitment to the welfare and the well-being of the people of the area.

She noted that the removal of fuel subsidy was a necessary step to reposition the economy, saying the distributed items, such as rice, beans, garri, egg and yam were to mitigate the impact on residents.

“When we were given this mandate, we promised the good people of Epe that we would erase poverty and all forms of human miseries and usher in success, liberation and renewal of hope.

“What we are doing today is just a step in that direction by giving hope to the hopeless in the community, ” she said.

Animashaun said that her administration would continue to render service to the people and would always carry them along in the scheme of things. She added that her administration would design and implement policies that would make the government inclusive and participatory.

“By this, we will make people the centre-piece of our administration, they will be involved in our day-to day management through their suggestions.

“The government cannot do it alone, It requires public engagement and involvement to succeed.

“My doors are wide open for people to share ideas than can develop the community with me, I run an open -door policy. My administration also welcomes Public Private Partnerships(PPP) to address our development goals ” she said.

She said that her administration would also hold periodic town hall meetings to interact with the people to know their needs.

“Our administration will not relent in its efforts to ensure that we touch every area of needs. We hit the ground running immediately we assumed office.

“To God be the glory, we have executed many projects , one of which is a Primary Health Care Centre built in collaboration with Nigerian Army.

“We have upgraded the customary court at the secretariat as well as our administrative offices.We have also embarked massive clearing of drainages across the community, apart from carrying out youths empowerment, intervention programmes.

“Education is key and very dear to our administration, and we have made our impact felt in the sector.

“We have so far distributed over 500 free GCE and JAMB forms to indigent students ” she said.

The chairman said that she would not relent efforts to bring massive development to the ancient community. She advised residents ,especially the youth against being used to breach the peace of the community or create unrest.

A beneficiary of the food items, Mrs Ramota Seriki, said the council chairman had demonstrated that he was a responsible and responsive leader with the distribution of the food items. She said that the items received would help her and her family at this difficult period.

“The economy is harsh at this period and people are not smiling. Things are really hard. I thank the government for helping with the food items, it will definitely help me and my family, ” she said.

Another beneficiary, Rasheed Olabode, also applauded the council chairman for the distribution of the items. Olabode said it was laudable that the chairman was available government resources to impact the lives of the people of the area.

“I am overwhelmed by this gesture. Initially , I had thought it was something small , but it turned out to be a very big package.