Enugu Govt postpones reopening of collapsed bridge following expert's advice

The government stated that it received advice from the Project Manager, Mohammed Fadi, not to reopen the bridge “for safety purposes”, until it had been fully completed.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka-Eze Aka, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu and made available to newsmen on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Commissioner for Works, Gerald Otiji, had said at a post-State Executive Council meeting news briefing on December 15 that one lane of the bridge would be reopened to motorists to ease traffic during the Yuletide celebrations.

But Aka stated that the bridge would no longer be reopened as announced, saying that based on the expert advice it should on completion be subjected to a series of integrity tests, to certify it fit for public use.

“Due to the traffic congestions being experienced in the area, which is a major link road, the State Government had asked that one lane of the bridge that was standing be opened to ease traffic and relieve motorists of stress, especially this festive season.

“This, however, is no longer feasible because of expert and technical advice.