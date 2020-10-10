Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has commiserated with the family of Jimoh Isiaka, a young Nigerian, who was gunned down by the police during the nationwide #ENDSARS protest in Ogbomosho on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

The governor in a statement disclosed that Isiaka died at Bowen Teaching Hospital in Ogbomosho.

He also said seven other youths were taken to hospital after sustained injuries during the protest in Oyo state.

Describing the situation as regrettable, Makinde said he has directed the Commissioner of Police in the state and relevant agencies to investigate the incident.

The statement reads in part, “I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of one of our children, Jimoh Isiaka, who was shot during the ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso. He later died at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, earlier today.

“Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment

“This situation is highly regrettable. I have contacted the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and other relevant agencies, and investigations into what led to the unfortunate incident are still ongoing.

“I pray that God grants the parents of Jimoh Isiaka the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”.

Makinde also said the nationwide protest against police brutality is a strong indicator of a systemic failure in the country.

The governor further questioned the essence of referring to state governors as Chief Security Officers when they do not have no power to control the police force.

While calling on Oyo state residents to remain calm, the governor urged the police to allow residents of the state to stage peaceful protest.