Hours after around a dozen protesters were killed during a peaceful sit-in protest at the Lekki-Epe toll gate in Lagos State on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, shootings have continued on Wednesday morning.

At least seven people have been reported dead, by eyewitnesses, and countless others injured after soldiers, according to eyewitnesses, opened fire on unarmed protesters in the dead of the night.

The Nigerian Army has strongly denied its officers were responsible for the massacre that has caught the world's attention, even though there are videos online showing security operatives in military gear.

As part of nationwide demonstrations, hundreds of protesters had shut down the lucrative toll gate for over one week demanding comprehensive police reform.

State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday afternoon after an uptick of violence from thugs who tried to hijack the peaceful protests.

Scores of protesters refused to leave the toll gate despite the curfew which was originally set to commence at 4 pm, and later extended to 9 pm.

Sporadic gun shots filled the air on Tuesday night with protesters livestreaming the scenes strewn with injured bodies, and some that were dead or eventually died.

Ambulances were also initially denied access into the heart of one of Lagos' busiest intersections where protesters were gunned down.

Despite the local and international condemnation that has greeted the killings, security operatives were still shooting at protesters early on Wednesday morning.

Obianuju Udeh, a disc jockey popularly called DJ Switch, reported the shooting on Wednesday while protesters were transporting an injured person to a medical centre.

"They are not even shooting up, they're shooting straight bullets at us. They are positioned by the side of the Lekki-Epe expressway," she said in alarm.

Shootings were heard in the background of a short clip she posted online.

Other video clips have also been posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning to report the shootings as protesters have refused to back down despite Tuesday's horror show.

DJ Switch called for more people, especially well-known faces, to join the protest.

Sanwo-Olu confused by massacre

Governor Sanwo-Olu said on Wednesday morning that last night's events were out of his control.

"This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger," he posted on Twitter.

The governor reported that 30 people have been treated or are receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the attack, but there are believed to be more.

Sanwo-Olu also remained tight-lipped on the number of people that were killed during the violent crackdown that has thrown the nation into mourning.

"I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents," he said.

The governor is expected to address the state in a broadcast later on Wednesday.

The Army has called reports that its soldiers were responsible for Tuesday's massacre "Fake News" but has failed to issue a comprehensive statement.

United States presidential candidate, Joe Biden, and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, have both strongly condemned the killings and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take charge of the situation.

Buhari has failed to directly address the event since it happened over 12 hours ago.