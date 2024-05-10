ADVERTISEMENT
Employing people to State's civil service isn't my priority - Governor Otti

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that the issue of employment would arise when the government finished dealing with what it met in the civil service.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

The governor made this known during the monthly interactive session with the media on Thursday in Umuahia. He said that the issue of employment would arise when the government finished dealing with what it met in the civil service.

According to him, there is an embargo that I made and that embargo is still in place. He complained that the number of persons in the civil service was still very high even after verification.

Otti decried the huge wage bill of about four billion naira for both local government and state on a monthly basis. The governor, however, assured that the government was working assiduously on improving and enhancing the pay for the civil servants.

He said that government was aware that there were quite a lot of people in the service who might not be contributing at optimal levels and would need to do something about it.

He said: “So, it may not be a priority at this time to open up the doors to bring in new people, except if we have a way of exiting a few people.

“But you know with the civil service rules, it is not going to be very easy to exit people.

“What we are trying to do with the establishment of the Civil Service Commission and resumption of the new Head of Service and new Permanent Secretaries is to ensure that our people are adequately trained.

“This is to enable them operate their skills and perform better.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor spoke on a range of issues concerning his developmental stride in areas of infrastructure, agriculture, education, health and others.

