Emirship Tussle: Victory for Bayero as court nullifies Sanusi's reinstatement

Nurudeen Shotayo

A kingmaker had asked the court to declare the dethronement of Bayero and reinstatement of Sanusi by the state government as null and void.

In the judgement delivered on Thursday, June 20, 2024, the court set aside all steps taken by the Kano State government to repeal the Kano Emirates Law.

Recall the Kano House of Assembly had repealed the law, which scrapped the four emirates of Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya created by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Governor Yusuf signed and implemented the law, effectively dethroning the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and reinstating Sanusi, who was deposed by Ganduje in 2020.

Unsatisfied by the development, a kingmaker in the former Kano emirate, Aminu Babba Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, challenged the propriety of the state government's action in court.

Suing through his counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), the kingmaker asked the court to declare the repealed law null and void.

Ruling on the motion on Thursday, the judge held that the Kano government and the state Attorney General were aware of an order granted virtually on May 23, 2024, but erroneously believed that “the order was made abroad.

The judge stressed that anarchy would prevail if court orders were allowed to be disobeyed without consequences, averring that contempt of court in all ramifications is anti-democracy.

"I hereby order that any steps taken by the defendants to implement the law is set aside.

“I have listened to the audio of the governor both in Hausa and English after assenting to the law, and I am convinced that the respondents are aware of the order of maintaining status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motions on notice in the court.

“Having been satisfied that the respondents are aware of the court order, the court, in the exercise of its powers, set aside an action because it is in violation of the court’s order, I think it is a very serious matter for anyone to flout the orders of the court and go scot free with it,” the judge ruled.

The judge asserted that the court needed to exert its coercive power to ensure the flouted order was fully complied with.

“Having been satisfied that the defendants have become aware of the order but went ahead to implement the law, it is necessary for the court to assume its coercive powers to enforce compliance with its orders,” he added.

