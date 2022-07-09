Emergency responders rescue 3 persons from Lagos flood, 2 still missing

Farinloye said that the incident involved two vehicles, a Lexus Jeep carrying three persons and a Toyota with three occupants.

According to him, the six persons were reported to have been swept away when rainwater overflowed an uncompleted canal in the area.

“The residents reportedly warned the people in the vehicles to desist from passing through the road but they were adamant, but drove through, and they were swept away,

“One of the people in the Toyota refused, dropped down from the vehicle, the other two drove and they are the only one missing presently.

“All together, three rescued alive, one jumped out to safety, while the remaining two are missing,” he said.

Farinloye said that emergency responders on ground included the Lagos State Fire Service, NEMA, LASEMA, Police and other responders from the community.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing in search of the other two persons.