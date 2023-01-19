ADVERTISEMENT
Emefiele visits Buhari at Aso Rock

Nurudeen Shotayo

Emefiele has been under the spotlight since news broke that the DSS was planning to arrest him over some criminal allegations.

President Muhammadu Buhari with CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]
The apex bank Governor accompanied a delegation of The Arab Bank for Economic Development (BADEA) led by its Director General, Sidi Ould Tah to meet the President.

Also in attendance on Thursday during the meeting with Buhari were his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan, H.E Safiu Olamiyan, among others.

The embattled CBN Governor also reportedly had a private audience with the President shortly after.

Recall that emefiele allegedly snuck into the country on Thursday, January 12, 2023, amidst fears of the Department of State Service (DSS) arrest.

He has been in the eye of the storm since the secret police sought a court order to arrest him back in December 2022 after which he proceeded on a leave outside the country.

The DSS asked the court to order the arrest of the CBN governor over alleged “acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension.”

Though the secret police's request was struck down by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, there were still threats of an arrest which became more intense after his resumption to work on Monday, January 16, 2023.

A report also claimed that police had laid a siege on Emefiele's Abuja residence on Tuesday, a day before he was meant to appear before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja over the $53m judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

