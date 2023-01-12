ADVERTISEMENT
Emefiele sneaks into Nigeria amidst fear of DSS arrest

Nurudeen Shotayo

It was gathered that Emefiele was granted a two-week leave by President Buhari.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele
The apex bank's Governor returned to the country after several weeks abroad during which he was accused of several allegations including corruption and terrorism financing by the secret police.

Pulse reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja had rejected an application, quietly filed by the DSS seeking to arrest Emefiele following a slew of allegations against him.

In the said application, the secret police asked the court to grant an order to arrest the CBN Governor over alleged “acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension.

The ex parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2255/2022 and filed December 7, 2022, had Emefiele as the sole defendant.

Buhari grants Emefiele leave: Meanwhile, a source confirmed to Premium Times that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the CBN Governor permission to proceed on a two-week leave which expired on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Although he reportedly sneaked into the country, the online news platform further stated that Emefiele is planning to jet out again very soon as the threat of the DSS arrest is still hovering over his head.

It was gathered that the apex bank Governor's ordeal is connected to a continuous power play at the Federal Government.

The source said: “His holidays finished on Tuesday so he has to report to work on Wednesday.

“He is trying to leave within the next few days on the pretense of attending the annual World Economic Forum.”

The Punch reports that attempts to reach out to the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and the spokesperson for the Central Bank of Nigeria, Osita Nwanisobi, on Thursday for comments were futile.

