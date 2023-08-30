Elumelu, who had a private meeting with the President on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the State House, Abuja, said the private sector players are impressed by the steps taken so far by the President.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the businessman said in the long run, Nigerians especially women and youth would benefit from Tinubu’s decisions.

He said, “The private sector is encouraged with the bold decisions President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken and we hope that in the fullness of time, Nigerians will benefit from it because it’s all about the Nigerian people, it’s all about our youths, it’s all about making sure our women are involved and empowered.

“It’s all about making sure our youths get jobs and I think Mr President has this at the back of his mind and I believe, as a private sector person, that the actions and the decisions the President is taking now will help our people in the long run.”