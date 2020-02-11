This information was disclosed in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report also noted that 135.4 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

It said that 1028.5 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said the GenCos released an average of 3,908 MegaWatts per Hour of electricity into the national grid on Monday.

It said the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 21.72 megawatts from the 3,929 released on Sunday.

The report said that 245 megawatts was recorded as loses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2,149 billion on Monday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Monday was unavailability of gas.

The report said the peak generation attained on Monday was 4,658.5 megawatts.