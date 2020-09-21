Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says the legacy he is most interested in leaving behind is ending the insecurity crisis in Southern Kaduna.

The region has suffered numerous attacks on rural communities with many lives lost over the years.

Many have attributed ethnic and religious motivations to the attacks, with Muslim Fulani youths usually blamed for an alleged genocidal campaign against the predominantly Christian population of the region.

El-Rufai has also been vilified in certain quarters for taking sides with the attackers, especially through his allegedly soft handling of the crisis.

However, the governor said during an interview on Channels TV on Monday, September 21, 2020 that he is committed to putting an end to the bloodshed.

He said his government inherited a legacy of ethno-religious intolerance when he was first elected governor in 2015.

El-Rufai was first elected Kaduna governor in 2015 and re-elected in 2019 [KDSG] Instagram

The former FCT minister said the violence fuelled by the intolerance was not met with adequate consequences by past administrations, worsening the crisis which spans decades.

He said the justice system has also been too slow in prosecuting offenders, and that deterrence must be set.

The 60-year-old said the crisis has reached a tipping point, and that his government is doing its best to put an end to it.

"I am determined that I'll be the last governor that has to face this problem.

"For me, it is a key legacy I want to leave behind.

"By the grace of God, by the time we leave in 2023, there will be no crisis in Southern Kaduna.

"We'll have solved it," he said.

El-Rufai noted that security footprint in the restive region has increased due to the efforts of his administration after a lot of deliberate study of the crisis.

He said community leaders are also already taking ownership and bringing people together to restore peace.

The governor noted that the crisis will also be eased by opportunities for investments and jobs being created by his government.