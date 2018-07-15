Pulse.ng logo
Ekiti State election was generally successful -INEC

INEC's Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze -Uzzi, said this in a telephone interview on Sunday in Abuja.

  • Published:
INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze -Uzzi, said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said while the deployment of logistics went as planned, over 92 per cent of the polling units commenced on schedule.

“Basically, the election was generally successful. We are happy that the logistic delivery went in accordance to the way it was planned.

“Over 92 per cent of the polling units opened as scheduled. We are satisfied with the conduct of the election.

“We also commended the peaceful conduct the of the people of Ekiti State, not withstanding the couple of few places where there were issues.

“We note the comments of election observers on the use of money.

“We look forward to work with the Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders on how to address this in future elections.”

He commended the contributions of all stakeholders to the success of the elections.

ALSO READ: PDP rejects results of Ekiti governorship election

Osaze-Uzzi said that the INEC would improve on its success in the future elections, especially Osun governorship poll, impending by-elections and the 2019 general elections.

“We have Osun governorship election and by-elections to conduct in Kastina, Bauchi and Cross River.

“We will look at where our card readers had issues and how to further improve on election.

“Then we will deploy technology tools that led to the success of this election in Osun and other forthcoming by-elections.

“By the time we get to 2019 general elections, I believe we will have successful elections across the country.

“We are certainly going to look at the experienced challenges and build on our success for 2019.”

