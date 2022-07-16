RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC storms Osun guber polling units

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have stormed some polling units in Ede in Saturday’s Osun governorship election to observe the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that personnel were seen moving around the polling units and observing proceedings as voters took turn to get accreditation and cast their votes.

In ward 2 unit 9, Ede North, the EFCC personnel, dressed in their red jackets took strategic positions apparently trying to to see if there was vote-buying by insatiable politicians.

A visit to ward 4 unit 1, also revealed that the personnel had taken strategic positions in the polling unit.

The situation was not different in ward 5 unit 1, as some of them were also sited moving round and observing the proceedings.

NAN reports that the anti-graft agency is waging war against vote buying and inducement, in order to ensure that the electorate vote for their choices in the election.

