EFCC storms Osun guber polling units.

In ward 2 unit 9, Ede North, the EFCC personnel, dressed in their red jackets took strategic positions apparently trying to to see if there was vote-buying by insatiable politicians.

A visit to ward 4 unit 1, also revealed that the personnel had taken strategic positions in the polling unit.

The situation was not different in ward 5 unit 1, as some of them were also sited moving round and observing the proceedings.