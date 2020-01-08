Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are reportedly searching the Abuja home of Senator Shehu Sani.

The Cable reports that the anti-graft agency officials, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, arrived the residence of the ex-lawmaker located at Wuse 2, Abuja, around 3:30 pm.

Recall that Sani, who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the national assembly from 2015 to 2019, was arrested by the EFCC on December 31, 2019, for allegedly extorting the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

The lawmaker who was accused of duping the businessman to the tune of $24,000 (N8.6 million), told investigators that he’d rather swear by the Quran than face a lie detector machine.