An EFCC source according to The Nation said that Sani was arrested for collecting money from the owner of ASD Motors, promising to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Sani who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019 was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 .

The source said: “He was said to have collected the $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC boss.

“He was subsequently arrested and granted administrative bail while he refunded the money to the victim.

“He was asked to report but made himself incommunicado. He must have been scamming a lot of people, dropping the name of the EFCC boss.”

