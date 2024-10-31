EFCC recovers ₦248bn, $105m, secures 3455 convictions in 1 year

The Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, announced this on Thursday in Abuja, at a news briefing to mark his one year in office.

Olukoyede, who spoke through the Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, said the commission had also charged four former governors to court over corruption allegations.

He noted that the remarkable achievement was recorded from Oct. 18, 2023, to Oct. 18, 2024, when he came on board as the chairman.

According to him, the commission within the year recovered ₦248, 750,049,365.52; $105,423,190.39; £53,133.64; €172,547.10; T1,300.00 Indian Rupees and CAD $3,400.00 Canadian Dollars.

”It also recovered 74,859:00 Chinese Yuan; AUS 740:00 Australian Dollars; 170:00 UAE Dirham; 73,000:00 Korean Won; CFA 7,821,375:00 and 50:00 South African rands.

”On asset recovery and return, the EFCC on Sept. 6, handed over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) the sum of $180,300 and 53 vehicles, being assets recovered for Canadian victims of Nigerian fraudsters,” he said.

Olukoyede said 164,000 dollars of the recovered cash assets was for a victim, identified as Elena Bogomas, while 16,300 dollars belonged to a victim, known as Sandra Butler.

“The recovered 53 vehicles were stolen over some time in Canada, freighted to Nigeria and distributed to multiple locations in Nigeria by the criminal elements,” he said.

The EFCC chairman revealed that within the year, the commission also charged four former governors to court over corruption allegations.

According to him, the former governors are; Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Willie Obiano (Anambra) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).

”Yahaya Bello is charged in two different courts; one at the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, before Justice Emeka Nwite on a 19-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of ₦80, 246,470, 088.88.

”The former Kogi governor alongside Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu is also answering to 16-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of ₦110.4 billion before Justice Marianne Anenih.

”Ishaku, the former governor of Taraba State and former permanent secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Bello Yero, are facing prosecution before Justice S. C Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on a 15-count charge bordering on alleged ₦27 billion fraud,” he disclosed.

Olukoyede also said ex-Kwara governor, Ahmed, alongside Ademola Banu, former Commissioner for Finance, are facing prosecution on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering and mismanagement of public funds to the tune of ₦10 billion.

On his part, former governor Obiano, was on Jan. 24, arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, where he was arraigned on nine counts bordering on money laundering, diversion of funds, stealing and corruption to the tune of ₦4 billion.

In the same vein, he said two former Ministers of Power, Saleh Mamman and Olu Agunloye have been arrested and facing prosecution by the commission.

”Mamman is being prosecuted before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of N33,804,830,503.73.

”Agunloye, the Minister of Power in the President Olusegun Obasanjo government is being prosecuted on a seven-count charge bordering on official corruption and fraudulent award of Mambilla Power Project contract to the tune of six billion dollars.

”Also, a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika is currently standing trial before two different courts – Justice S.B. Belgore of the FCT High Court, Garki, and Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court, Maitama,” he said.

He said Sirika was being prosecuted alongside his brother, Ahmad Sirika and two companies, Enginos Nigeria Limited and Samahah Integrated Investment Limited on 10 counts bordering on alleged N5.8 billion fraud.