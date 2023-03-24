ADVERTISEMENT
Trouble for ‘corrupt’ public officials as EFCC vows to go after them from May 29

Bayo Wahab

The EFCC boss did not disclose the names or the number of public officials that would be arrested.

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. [Legit]
The chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Trust.

Bawa specifically said some arrests would be made immediately after May 29, but the EFCC chairman did not disclose the names or the number of public officials that would be arrested.

He said, “Currently, we’re investigating two ministries where double payments were made. In one of the ministries, the double payments, cumulatively, were about 20 contracts of over N4bn.

“These were contracts that were done way back 2018, and then some group of people, so bold, came up with the same narration.

“They moved the documents from the file, forged them, and then of course in conspiracy of some civil servants, raised vouchers and pay. How can that happen if we have digitalised procurement processes?”

Reacting to the calls for his sacking by some civil society organisations, the EFCC boss said those calling for his head were paid by some people to do so.

He said, “It is on record that I am the first sitting EFCC chairman to go to court and testify, not once, not twice or three times. We now have some group of people that were paid, we know the people that are paying them, coming up with all sorts of gang-ups.

“We are following due process and the rule of law. The court had made a pronouncement, we have appealed that, and there is a stay of execution, what do you expect? We move on!”

He reiterated that between May and June, the commission would make some huge arrests and commence huge prosecutions of people.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

