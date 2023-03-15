ADVERTISEMENT
Calls arise for Buhari to sack Bawa over alleged politicisation of EFCC

Ima Elijah

“He should direct Mr. Bawa to step aside...”

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]
EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]

130 civil society organizations (CSOs) focused on anti-corruption issues demanded the removal of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), due to allegations of politicizing the anti-graft commission, violating the human rights of Nigerians, and disregarding court orders, among other accusations.

What they said: During a joint press conference held in Lagos on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the CSOs argued that various irregularities were taking place at the EFCC under Bawa's leadership and wondered why the media was not exposing and reporting on them independently.

The spokesman for the Coalition, Olufemi Lawson, said in a speech: “As this is expected to ease the pain of the masses, we hereby call on the President to also wade into the seeming fixation of the EFCC on certain individuals and the desperation of the Chairman of the Commission to score cheap political goals through unwarranted media trials of non-convicted individuals in the country.

“He should direct Mr. Bawa to step aside until he purges himself of contempt as ruled by a High Court.”

What you should know: Abdulrasheed Bawa, a Nigerian investigator and law enforcement official, presently holds the position of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as of 24 February 2021.

Ima Elijah

Nigeria accounts for over 70% of yams produced globally – NRCRI

CIPM condoles with Lagos Govt over train accident, shares relief items with victims

Nigeria returns to UN peacekeeping operations

BREAKING: Atiku withdraws court application for electoral materials sorting

Calls arise for Buhari to sack Bawa over alleged politicisation of EFCC

2023 Elections: If anybody can buy you, they can also sell you – Kwara guber candidate

Buhari swears in 7 ICPC board members

Buni’s financial probity earns Yobe ₦20bn World Bank grant — Aide

Jandor accuses Bode George of working against PDP in Lagos

