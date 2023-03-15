Calls arise for Buhari to sack Bawa over alleged politicisation of EFCC

What they said: During a joint press conference held in Lagos on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the CSOs argued that various irregularities were taking place at the EFCC under Bawa's leadership and wondered why the media was not exposing and reporting on them independently.

The spokesman for the Coalition, Olufemi Lawson, said in a speech: “As this is expected to ease the pain of the masses, we hereby call on the President to also wade into the seeming fixation of the EFCC on certain individuals and the desperation of the Chairman of the Commission to score cheap political goals through unwarranted media trials of non-convicted individuals in the country.

“He should direct Mr. Bawa to step aside until he purges himself of contempt as ruled by a High Court.”