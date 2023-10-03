ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC obtains warrant to arrest Diezani, begins extradition process

Bayo Wahab

Diezani Alison-Madueke appeared before the Westminster Magistrates Court in the United Kingdom on Monday over an alleged £100,000 bribe.

Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroleum. [Punch]
The EFCC said it has obtained an arrest warrant to ensure the former minister faces the 13-count charges which border on money laundering levelled against her by the commission.

The anti-graft agency said the charges against Alison-Madueke covers jurisdictions in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Nigeria.

On Monday, October 2, 2023, the former minister appeared before the Westminster Magistrates Court in the United Kingdom over an alleged £100,000 bribe.

The judge, Michael Snow, granted Alison-Madueke a £70,000 bail.

Snow also imposed other terms on the former minister including an 11 pm to 6 am curfew, an electronic tag to be worn by her at all times.

According to Reuters, Alison-Madueke’s attorney, Mark Bowen, told the court that the former minister would plead not guilty.

He next court appearance will be at Southwark Crown Court, on October 30.

Recall that in August, Pulse reported that Alison Madueke was charged with bribery offences by the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA).

The agency said the former minister was charged with bribery offences relating to her time as Nigeria’s oil minister from 2010 to 2015.

The charges according to Reuters also detailed financial rewards including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from high-end designer shops such as Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton goods.

EFCC obtains warrant to arrest Diezani, begins extradition process

