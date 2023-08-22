ADVERTISEMENT
Diezani Alison-Madueke charged with bribery offences in UK

Bayo Wahab

The UK National Crime Agency said Alison-Madueke will appear in court on October 2, 2023.

Former oil minister Diezani Alison Madueke. [Punch]
The United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) disclosed on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. that Alison-Madueke was charged with bribery offences relating to her time as Nigeria’s oil minister from 2010 to 2015.

Speaking about the charges, Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit, said, “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts.

“These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

The NCA alleged that the former minister benefited from at least £100,000 ($127,000) in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

“Bribery is a pervasive form of corruption, which enables serious criminality and can have devastating consequences for developing countries,” Kelly said.

Charges against Alison-Madueke according to Reuters also detail financial rewards including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from high-end designer shops such as Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton goods.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Diezani Alison-Madueke charged with bribery offences in UK

