ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC invites Betta Edu following her suspension

Bayo Wahab

The EFCC boss was said to have advised the president to suspend the minister to pave the way for a proper investigation.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The EFCC invited Edu shortly after President Bola Tinubu suspended her on Monday, January 8, 2024, over ₦585 million palliative scandal.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale announced the development in a statement.

According to The Punch, a source disclosed that the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede had earlier advised the president to suspend the minister to pave the way for a proper investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source said, “We have invited the suspended Minister, Betta Edu. The invitation letter was sent to her immediately after her suspension was announced by the President. We’re are expecting her at the headquarters any moment from now.”

Trouble started for Edu— the youngest minister in President Tinubu’s cabinet — when a leaked document showed that she allegedly disbursed ₦585,198,500.00 into a private account.

ALSO READ: #BettaGate: What does the law say about public funds in private accounts?

She had earlier insisted that she did not commit any wrong because according to her, it is legal in civil service to pay the funds for a project into the private account of the project accountant.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein confirmed that Edu indeed requested her to send ₦585 million to one Oniyelu Bridget but she did not carry out the payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madein said the action of the embattled minister was against financial regulations.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Bishop Oyedepo trends on Twitter after Betta Edu’s suspension

Why Bishop Oyedepo trends on Twitter after Betta Edu’s suspension

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s ₦1bn suit against FG, DSS until March 4

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s ₦1bn suit against FG, DSS until March 4

Cholera claims 222 persons, cases rise to 5,462 in Zambia

Cholera claims 222 persons, cases rise to 5,462 in Zambia

EFCC invites Betta Edu following her suspension

EFCC invites Betta Edu following her suspension

30,000 bags of rice, cash donated to 13 villages not from FG - Kalu's media office

30,000 bags of rice, cash donated to 13 villages not from FG - Kalu's media office

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about 5 contaminated syrups allegedly in WHO regions

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about 5 contaminated syrups allegedly in WHO regions

NUC dismisses report of fake professors in Nigerian universities

NUC dismisses report of fake professors in Nigerian universities

Glo customers will soon be unable to call MTN customers, here's why

Glo customers will soon be unable to call MTN customers, here's why

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue