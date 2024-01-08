EFCC invites Betta Edu following her suspension

The EFCC invited Edu shortly after President Bola Tinubu suspended her on Monday, January 8, 2024, over ₦585 million palliative scandal.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale announced the development in a statement.

According to The Punch, a source disclosed that the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede had earlier advised the president to suspend the minister to pave the way for a proper investigation.

The source said, “We have invited the suspended Minister, Betta Edu. The invitation letter was sent to her immediately after her suspension was announced by the President. We’re are expecting her at the headquarters any moment from now.”

Trouble started for Edu— the youngest minister in President Tinubu’s cabinet — when a leaked document showed that she allegedly disbursed ₦585,198,500.00 into a private account.

She had earlier insisted that she did not commit any wrong because according to her, it is legal in civil service to pay the funds for a project into the private account of the project accountant.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein confirmed that Edu indeed requested her to send ₦585 million to one Oniyelu Bridget but she did not carry out the payment.

