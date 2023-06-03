The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC grills former minister Tallen over alleged ₦‎2bn fraud

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tallen was accused of diversion of funds during her time as the Minister of Women Affairs under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Immediate former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen. [ChannelTV]
Immediate former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen. [ChannelTV]

Multiple reports have it that the erstwhile Minister was whisked into the grilling room following her arrival at the Abuja Zonal Command of the Commission on invitation at 12 pm.

She was subsequently subjected to questioning for hours by investigators over allegations bordering on corrupt enrichment to the tune of ₦2 billion.

While the full details of the allegations against the Minister remain sketchy, a source familiar with the case disclosed that part of the money was allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project.

The ex-minister arrived at our Abuja Zonal Command (not the headquarters), on invitation, at about 12 pm, but she’s still being grilled by investigators of the commission as at 8:30 pm.

“She’s being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds and corrupt enrichment to the tune of 2billion and part of the money was allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project,” a source told The Punch.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, the Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation.

This development comes barely 24 hours after the EFCC reportedly detained and questioned Kayode Fayemi, the immediate former governor of Ekiti State, over an alleged ₦4bn money laundering and fraud.

Pulse reports that the commission had in April this year raised an alarm that some governors as well as federal government appointees were planning to flee the country after May 29 due to their alleged involvement in fraud and misappropriation of funds.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

