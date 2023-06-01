The sports category has moved to a new website.
Breaking news:
EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged ₦4bn fraud, money laundering

News Agency Of Nigeria

The probe is said to be connected to the handling of funds during his tenure as governor of Ekiti.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi [EKSG]
A source close to the anti-graft agency said that Fayemi arrived at the EFCC facility at about 10.am on Thursday and was drilled by its operatives.

The source said that the ex-governor was at the zonal command of the anti-graft agency located on Oko Close, Off Station Road, Ilorin in Kwara for interrogation over an alleged fraud.

According to the source, EFCC is interrogating the former governor over allegations of misappropriation of ₦4 billion and money laundering.

Fayemi was governor of the state from 2018 to 2022 and handed over to Governor Biodun Oyebanji in June 2022.

The Anti-graft agency had in a letter dated May 12 invited the former governor to appear in its Kwara office on May 18 over allegations bothering on money laundering and misappropriation of public fund.

The commission in a letter by ACE 1 Michael Nzekwe stated “the commission is investigating a case of money laundering in which there is need to seek certain clarification from you has become imperative.

“In view of this, you are kindly requested to come for an interview with the undersigned through the head, Economic Governance Section. Thursday, May 18, 2023. No. 10 Oko close, off Station Road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara. Time: 10: 00 hours.”

The former governor had, however, written the commission seeking to delay his invitation over the allegation.

Responding through his lawyer, Adeola Omotunde, in a letter dated May 15, Fayemi said he was one of the organisers and a reviewer of one of the books published in President Buhari’s honour.

“Our client is in receipt of your letter of invitation dated 12th May 2023 for an appointment on Thursday, 18th of May, 2023.

“Our client is one of the organisers of the programme and will review one of the books,” the letter read in part.

It is believed that the anti-graft agency gave heed to the request of the former governor but immediately went into action after the presidential swearing-in.

