EFCC breaks silence on arresting Obiano's wife, Ebelechukwu

EFCC said the wife of former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, is not in its custody.

Report making rounds on Thursday, April 14, 2022, said the former Anambra First Lady, who has been under investigation, is currently in the custody of the commission in Abuja for alleged fraud.

Reacting to the report, the spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwajaren, dismissed such claims.

According to Guardian, Uwujaren did not provide further details but said the report of her arrest is ‘not true’.

The immediate past governor was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, about a month ago.

Obiano’s wife had caused a stir after she became involved in a faceoff with a former Nigerian ambassador to Spain, Bianca Ojukwu, during the swearing-in of Soludo as Anambra State Governor on March 17, 2022.