RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC breaks silence on arresting Obiano's wife, Ebelechukwu

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Meanwhile, the former First Lady is seeking to contest in the 2023 elections...

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)
Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied arresting the immediate past First Lady of Anambra State, Eberechukwu Obiano.

Recommended articles

EFCC said the wife of former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, is not in its custody.

Report making rounds on Thursday, April 14, 2022, said the former Anambra First Lady, who has been under investigation, is currently in the custody of the commission in Abuja for alleged fraud.

Reacting to the report, the spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwajaren, dismissed such claims.

According to Guardian, Uwujaren did not provide further details but said the report of her arrest is ‘not true’.

Recall that Obiano was arrested shortly after he handed over to his successor, Charles Soludo.

The immediate past governor was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, about a month ago.

Obiano’s wife had caused a stir after she became involved in a faceoff with a former Nigerian ambassador to Spain, Bianca Ojukwu, during the swearing-in of Soludo as Anambra State Governor on March 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, the former First Lady is seeking to contest in the 2023 elections to represent the Anambra North Senatorial District, under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife posts photo evidence of domestic abuse

Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife posts photo evidence of domestic abuse

FRSC warns politicians against defacing road signs in Ekiti

FRSC warns politicians against defacing road signs in Ekiti

Police recruits to write Computer-Based Test

Police recruits to write Computer-Based Test

Lawmaker charges Tinubu, Osinbajo to shelve presidential ambition for the Southeast

Lawmaker charges Tinubu, Osinbajo to shelve presidential ambition for the Southeast

Easter: Eko DisCo assures customers of improved service delivery

Easter: Eko DisCo assures customers of improved service delivery

Good Friday: Clerics enjoin Nigerians to eschew evil, embrace peace

Good Friday: Clerics enjoin Nigerians to eschew evil, embrace peace

2023: Anyim unveils roadmap to clinch Nigeria’s top job

2023: Anyim unveils roadmap to clinch Nigeria’s top job

EFCC breaks silence on arresting Obiano's wife, Ebelechukwu

EFCC breaks silence on arresting Obiano's wife, Ebelechukwu

In Bayelsa, hoodlums stone judge out of courtroom

In Bayelsa, hoodlums stone judge out of courtroom

Trending

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

Simon Harry dies 7 months after his appointment as Statistician-General of the Federation

Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry. [Tribune]

Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

National secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Usman Baba-Ngelzarma