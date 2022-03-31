Obiano’s wife declares senatorial ambition 2 weeks after public fight with Bianca Ojukwu

The former first lady announced this in a statement two weeks after her public fight with Bianca Ojukwu at the inauguration ceremony of the state’s new governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

Ebelechukwu, who described herself as a peaceful person in the statement said she decided to contest due to the ‘overwhelming pressure and calls’ from her people to represent them.

She said she would like to serve her people to empower the poor and needy, especially women and children.

The statement reads in part: “My interest to join the senatorial race is in response to an overwhelming pressure and calls from my people to represent them in the Senate at the National Assembly in Abuja. As has been attested to by the good people of Anambra State, service to people, humanity and sharing love and putting smiles on sad faces are my priority in life, and I know that it is the will of God because the Bible says that God is love.

“Therefore, having witnessed and been positively touched by my ever-willing disposition to care for people, empower the poor and needy, especially women and children, particularly widows, orphans and the destitute, my people decided that I should come and serve them better in a higher capacity.”

On her recent public fight with Bianca, Ebelechukwu said she is not a violent person.

She, however, thanked the elders, friends, and associates who called and expressed concern over the fight she described as an unfortunate drama.

“As a peaceful person that I am well known for, violence has never been in my character and I am grateful to several elders, statesmen, friends and associates of the Obianos, as well as countless number of good people of Anambra State who called and expressed their concerns and offered wise counsels and words of comfort after the unfortunate drama.”