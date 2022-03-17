RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC arrests Obiano on his way to U.S.

Obiano just dropped the mantle as the governor of Anambra state hours before his arrest.

Former Governor of Anambra state, Dr Willie Obiano. [guardian]
Immediate former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obiano was arrested on Thursday, March 17, 2022, hours after he handed over the reins to his successor, Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

He was reportedly seized by the EFCC operatives as he prepared to get on a flight to Houston, Texas in the United States.

Obiano, who just finished his eight-year tenure as Anambra state governor, had been placed on the anti-graft agency's watchlist since November, 2021.

The EFCC had requested the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to alert it anytime the ex-governor is traveling out of the country from any international airport, as well as other points of exit.

However, it remains unclear if the EFCC got a tip-off from the NIS regarding Obiano's itenary.

Also, the EFCC hasn't disclosed why it placed the the former governor on a watchlist.

It has been quite a busy day for the Obianos as Willie's wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano, got involved in a public brawl with Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the foremost Igbo politician Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The fight reportedly broke out immediately after Soludo took his oath of office, succeeding Willie Obiano.

Ebelechukwu and Bianca reportedly have a long-running feud, but tensions boiled to the surface on Thursday, as the two women engaged in a public brawl right before the cameras.

EFCC arrests Obiano on his way to U.S.

