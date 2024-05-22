Gombe woman arrested for abusing naira notes as EFCC continues crackdown
The woman was arrested following intelligence that spotted her spraying naira notes at a social event.
Recommended articles
EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the woman was arrested on Monday following intelligence that spotted her spraying naira notes at a social event.
"Upon arrest, the suspect was shown the video where she was dancing at G-Connect, Tumfure, Gombe State, and spraying ₦1,000 denomination of the naira notes," he said.
"She admitted committing the crime and shall be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded," he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released
Gombe woman arrested for abusing naira notes as EFCC continues crackdown
Fresh twist as Pope Francis denies approval of blessing same-sex marriage
Sani Jaji: INEC gets notice to recall Zamfara APC Rep member
Rivers crisis: Fubara confirms not being in charge for over 8 months
Insecurity: Northern governors forum endorses state police
Lightning strike injures 10 people, police investigate
Doyin Okupe recounts cancer battle, newfound life as evangelist of Christ
Amid surging inflation, CBN raises interest rate to 26.25%
Pulse Sports
Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games
Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?
'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails
Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star
ADVERTISEMENT