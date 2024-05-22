ADVERTISEMENT
Gombe woman arrested for abusing naira notes as EFCC continues crackdown

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman was arrested following intelligence that spotted her spraying naira notes at a social event.

The EFCC frowns at the abuse of naira notes (image used for illustrative purpose) [BusinessDay]
The EFCC frowns at the abuse of naira notes (image used for illustrative purpose) [BusinessDay]

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the woman was arrested on Monday following intelligence that spotted her spraying naira notes at a social event.

"Upon arrest, the suspect was shown the video where she was dancing at G-Connect, Tumfure, Gombe State, and spraying ₦1,000 denomination of the naira notes," he said.

"She admitted committing the crime and shall be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gombe woman arrested for abusing naira notes as EFCC continues crackdown

