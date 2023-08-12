EFCC advocates corruption studies in Nigerian school curriculum

Nzekwe stated this on Saturday while addressing students of the Department of Counsellor Education, University of Ilorin and advised them to align themselves with the campaign against the malaise.

“We believe catching them young is very important. Some of your colleagues have been convicted for cybercrime. It breaks my heart to see young people committing crimes.

“The commission is particularly not happy about that, that’s why we advocate, and campaign at all times against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He admonished the visiting students that “success in the fight against economic and financial crimes, including corruption, could only be achieved when stakeholders, especially the youth, embrace the fight.”

Nzekwe called on the students to take their studies seriously, urging them to shun acts of criminality and embrace hard work as means of earning legitimate livelihood.

“I encourage you all to keep away from cybercrime, popularly called ‘yahoo-yahoo’ and also tell your friends not to get involved.

“The best way for you to earn fame and pride is through hard work and commitment to your studies. Do not make yahoo-yahoo a way of life. It might deliver wealth in the short term but ultimately, it leads to misery,” Nzekwe said.

Earlier, the Head of Public Affairs Department of the Zonal Command, Ayodele Babatunde, gave a brief background of the EFCC, its mandates, functions and core values.

ADVERTISEMENT

He counseled the students on the need to secure themselves and the future of the country, adding that, the fight against economic and financial crimes should not be perceived as a joke.

“As leaders of tomorrow, we believe that you have a critical role to play in turning the fortunes of this country round for better, and you have all it takes to take this country to the next level.

“It is lamentable that corruption is endemic in our culture, and the rate at which students engage in it.

“Corruption is the bane of country’s development and it is the cause of poor education system, decay in infrastructure, insecurity and a host of other challenges that can hamper the development of any nation”, he said.

Babatunde urged the students to take advantage of the recently launched “Eagle Eye App” to report any act of corruption encountered in the course of their day-to-day activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Foluke Bolu-Steve of the Department of Counselor Education, University of Ilorin, commended the EFCC and University of Ilorin, for educating the students on their study tour.

She advocated the inclusion of counselors in the advocacy team of the EFCC and pledged the support of the department to the anti-corruption campaign.