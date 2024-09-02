ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

News Agency Of Nigeria

The two deaths were from the six confirmed cases of the disease recorded during the same period.

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination [Daily Post Nigeria]
Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination [Daily Post Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Ojeifo disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday. He said that the two deaths were from the six confirmed cases of the disease recorded during the same period.

“We have recorded 20 suspected cases of the disease from January to August. Out of these, six were confirmed positive and two mortalities were recorded.

“Diphtheria is a vaccine-preventable disease and we are urging mothers and caregivers to ensure their children are vaccinated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The vaccine is free and vaccination protects our children against childhood preventable diseases, which can cause death,” he said.

Ojeifo attributed the deaths to the late presentation of the affected children to the hospital for treatment.

“It is a sad occurrence for the state, and there is a need for timely visits to hospital when children, including adults, are sick, instead of resorting to self-medication,” he further added.

He also disclosed that the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had provided the state with Diphtheria antitoxins, which were used on patients who came early for treatment. He said that the antitoxins were not sold in the market, but the state was able to secure some from the NCDC, adding that the ministry still had some in stock.

He said that the state did not have any suspected active cases of the disease presently. According to the World Health Organisation, Diphtheria is a contagious disease caused by a bacterium that affects the upper respiratory tract and less often the skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its common symptoms include fever, sore throat and swelling of the neck glands.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

BREAKING: Fire razes Katsina Govt House

BREAKING: Fire razes Katsina Govt House

Tinubu approves 50% electricity subsidy for universities after UNIJOS power cut

Tinubu approves 50% electricity subsidy for universities after UNIJOS power cut

Oshiomhole faces backlash over comment on Obaseki’s wife’s childlessness

Oshiomhole faces backlash over comment on Obaseki’s wife’s childlessness

BREAKING: Police declare Briton wanted over plot to overthrow Tinubu

BREAKING: Police declare Briton wanted over plot to overthrow Tinubu

Gov Yusuf cancels road project due to contractor’s failure to start work

Gov Yusuf cancels road project due to contractor’s failure to start work

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, receiving the report of an inter-ministerial committee on Friday. [Twitter:@ProfTahirMamman]

'No more underage candidates in WAEC, NECO exams' - Minister declares

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Organisation donates 3 drones to tackle insecurity in Ondo, Ekiti [The Guardian Nigeria News]

Firm donates 3 drones to Ondo, Ekiti police to fight insecurity, calls for support

Commission dismisses 3 officers, demotes 1 for alleged misconduct in Niger [Daily Asset Online]

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience