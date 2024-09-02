Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

Ojeifo disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday. He said that the two deaths were from the six confirmed cases of the disease recorded during the same period.

“We have recorded 20 suspected cases of the disease from January to August. Out of these, six were confirmed positive and two mortalities were recorded.

“Diphtheria is a vaccine-preventable disease and we are urging mothers and caregivers to ensure their children are vaccinated.

“The vaccine is free and vaccination protects our children against childhood preventable diseases, which can cause death,” he said.

Ojeifo attributed the deaths to the late presentation of the affected children to the hospital for treatment.

“It is a sad occurrence for the state, and there is a need for timely visits to hospital when children, including adults, are sick, instead of resorting to self-medication,” he further added.

He also disclosed that the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had provided the state with Diphtheria antitoxins, which were used on patients who came early for treatment. He said that the antitoxins were not sold in the market, but the state was able to secure some from the NCDC, adding that the ministry still had some in stock.

He said that the state did not have any suspected active cases of the disease presently. According to the World Health Organisation, Diphtheria is a contagious disease caused by a bacterium that affects the upper respiratory tract and less often the skin.

