Edo Govt releases new dates for school certificate exams
The examinations earlier fixed for March were postponed due to the clash with the 2023 State House of Assembly election.
In a statement on Sunday in Benin by Dr. Oni Ekhosuehi, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, the 2023 Middle Basic Examination (MBE), otherwise known as Primary Six Certificate Examination, was now rescheduled for May 6.
Ekhosuehi on behalf of the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe, said Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), formerly known as Junior School Certificate Examination (JSCE) would run from May 2 to 5.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the examinations earlier fixed for March were postponed due to the clash with the 2023 State House of Assembly election.
