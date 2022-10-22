RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack

Apostle Suleman escaped death by a whisker when gunmen attacked his convoy killing seven persons.

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.
The DPO was removed on the order of the state Commissioner of Police, AIG Abutu Yaro, as part of measures to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the suspect.

How it started: Pulse reports that assailants opened fire on the convoy of the cleric on Friday, October 21, 2022, killing seven persons including three police officers.

According to multiple sources, the man of God was heading to the headquarters of his church when he was attacked at Water Tanker Junction, Warrake road in Auchi, Edo state.

Suspect arrested: However, residents of the area were able to capture one of the attackers alive and handed him over to the police.

Police kill suspect: Reports say the suspended DPO, on arriving at scene of the incident, shot and killed the suspect to the dismay of many people.

DPO removed: Announcing his removal, the Edo police command in a statement issued by the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu, said Suleiman is expected to report at the state police command for debriefing.

The statement read:The outgoing CP now AIG Abutu Yaro has ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, DPO Auchi for debriefing at the State Headquarters with immediate effect.

“We urged members of the public to remain calm and patient, assuring that no stone would be left unturned to unearth the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

