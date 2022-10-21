BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

How it happened: According to multiple sources, the man of God was heading to the headquarters of his church when he was attacked at Water Tanker Junction, Warrake road in Auchi, Edo state, on Friday, October 21, 2022.

7 killed: The Punch reported that three police orderlies and four yet-to-be-identified persons were killed during the gun attack on the cleric's convoy.

Close shave with death: Confirming the incident, Suleman’s lawyer, Samuel Amune, said the man of God just returned from a program in Tanzania, adding that he escaped death only by a whisker.

Amune's word: “He was returning from a journey and he had almost on the shores of Auchi when some assassins attacked him. Three of his police orderlies, among others died. He travelled before and just finished a program in Tanzania.

“He was returning to Auchi when the gunmen attacked him along Sabingida down to Warake area, and Auchi shares direct boundary with Warake. So, he had passed Warake and was entering the boundaries of Auchi when the attack happened.”

Meanwhile, in a video of the incident that surfaced online, a bullet-ridden SUV was sighted with a male voice saying, “Direct shooting”, and a woman responded, “Jesus, thank you.”

Police confirm incident: When contacted by The Punch, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chuidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the attack, stating that six persons including policemen and Suleman's driver were killed, while a domestic staff is still missing.