RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Nurudeen Shotayo

Apostle Suleman was reportedly on his way to Edo state when the incident happened.

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]
Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

Read Also

How it happened: According to multiple sources, the man of God was heading to the headquarters of his church when he was attacked at Water Tanker Junction, Warrake road in Auchi, Edo state, on Friday, October 21, 2022.

7 killed: The Punch reported that three police orderlies and four yet-to-be-identified persons were killed during the gun attack on the cleric's convoy.

Close shave with death: Confirming the incident, Suleman’s lawyer, Samuel Amune, said the man of God just returned from a program in Tanzania, adding that he escaped death only by a whisker.

Amune's word:He was returning from a journey and he had almost on the shores of Auchi when some assassins attacked him. Three of his police orderlies, among others died. He travelled before and just finished a program in Tanzania.

“He was returning to Auchi when the gunmen attacked him along Sabingida down to Warake area, and Auchi shares direct boundary with Warake. So, he had passed Warake and was entering the boundaries of Auchi when the attack happened.

Meanwhile, in a video of the incident that surfaced online, a bullet-ridden SUV was sighted with a male voice saying, “Direct shooting”, and a woman responded, “Jesus, thank you.”

Police confirm incident: When contacted by The Punch, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chuidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the attack, stating that six persons including policemen and Suleman's driver were killed, while a domestic staff is still missing.

Nwabuzor added that one of the assailants was gunned down during the attack.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

2023: Fulani Socio-cultural, political group adopts Tinubu/Shettima

2023: Fulani Socio-cultural, political group adopts Tinubu/Shettima

Kyari: Whistleblower in Brazil tipped off Police- Convicted drug trafficker

Kyari: Whistleblower in Brazil tipped off Police- Convicted drug trafficker

NSCDC intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N64m on high sea

NSCDC intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N64m on high sea

Floods kill 23 in Kano State

Floods kill 23 in Kano State

Debate: NEDG to engage presidential candidates on economy

Debate: NEDG to engage presidential candidates on economy

Buhari inaugurates APC Presidential Campaign Council, unveils Action Plan

Buhari inaugurates APC Presidential Campaign Council, unveils Action Plan

Bayelsa flood has turned Jonathan to an IDP - Gov Diri laments

Bayelsa flood has turned Jonathan to an IDP - Gov Diri laments

How I plan to end subsidy regime - Tinubu

How I plan to end subsidy regime - Tinubu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU calls off 8-month-old strike

Renowened investigative journalist, Dele Giwa was assassinated on October 19, 1986

Tribute: 36 years after his assassination, Dele Giwa remains a household name in media industry

Oby Ezekwesili and Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Abike Dabiri rejects Ezekwesili’s advice on her reaction to ‘Mumu woman’ tweet

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. (NiDCOM)

Abike Dabiri fights Obidient after confirming attack on Nigerian students in India