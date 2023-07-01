ADVERTISEMENT
ECOWAS in solidarity with Nigeria, says Guinea-Bissau President

News Agency Of Nigeria

President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo visits Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Twitter:kc_journalist]
President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo visits Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Twitter:kc_journalist]

President of Guinea- Bissau and Chairman Authority ECOWAS Head of State and Government, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, said this during a private visit to Tinubu on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the economic steps so far taken would not only be for the good of Nigeria but the entire West Africa.

Addressing newsmen after the visit, Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the President, said the visit was strictly private.

“It was a meeting between two African brother presidents and it was very cordial. Of course, the visiting president appreciated the steps taken by President Bola Tinubu within the last one month,

“He said he is ready to cooperate with Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu at all times just as the rest of the world have commended him over his recent policies.

“They also spoke of the ECOWAS head of government meeting which is imminently coming up and also spoke on other areas of cooperation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by Chief of Staff to the president Femi Gbajabiamila, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Alake among others.

The Guinea-Bissau leader has left after the over three hours private meeting.

