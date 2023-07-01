Tinubu welcomes Guinea-Bissau President to Lagos residence

Tinubu received Embalo, who is also the Chairman, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, to his Lagos residence on the afternoon of Saturday, July 1, 2023.

A short video posted on the Twitter page of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) showed the two leaders exchanging pleasantries before heading into a closed-door meeting.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

With this development, President Embalo has become the first African and world leader to visit Tinubu since he was sworn in on May 29, 2023.

President Tinubu has been spending the Sallah holiday in Lagos since he returned to the country on Tuesday after a week-long trip to France and London.

Tinubu received a rousing welcome from supporters as he touched down in the city for the first time since he became the 16th President of Nigeria.