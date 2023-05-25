DSS warns Nigerians not to disrupt Tinubu's presidential inauguration

The Public Relations Officer of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the call was to guard against reports that could inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the inauguration.

Afunanya said the service was aware of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programme in parts of the country.

According to him, their aim is to undermine security agencies' efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies and create panic and fear among members of the public.

"Based on these, citizens, the media and Civil Society Organisations are advised to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events.

"They are also urged to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the exercises," he said.

The DSS spokesman said undesirable acts would serve no purpose other than destroying national unity and cohesion.

Afunanya warned unauthorised and non-accredited persons to stay away from restricted and certain designated areas at the inauguration venues.

