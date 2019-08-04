The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly moved the Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, from its facility in Lagos to Abuja.

According to TheCable, sources at the DSS said the political activist, who was said to have been held incommunicado since his arrest is currently being detained in Abuja.

Although the DSS has not issued any statement on why Sowore was arrested, it is believed that his arrest was connected to the planned #RevolutionNow protest.

The Cable reports that when the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunaya was called on telephone over the arrest of the activist, he said: “Come to my office at one pm… I can talk to you then.”

Sowore’s lawyer, Tope Akinyode in a statement said he had visited the DSS office in Lagos, but was denied access to see him.

He said, “As Lawyer to Mr. Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, I visited the DSS office at CMD Road, Ketu, Lagos together with other notable Nigerians. Mr. Sowore had been arrested in a ‘gestapo’ manner in the early hours of today,”.

“When we got to the DSS office, we were denied entrance into the Police Building arrogantly. As much as I persuaded them that the ‘accused’ has lawful right of access to his Lawyer as enshrined under Section 35 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, my advice fell on the deaf ears of the Police Officers who claimed that their boss wasn’t around and I have to wait till Monday (working day) before I could be let in”.

Some DSS operatives stormed Sowore’s house at 1:25 am on Saturday and arrested him. But despite his arrest, some activists have vowed that the protest will go as planned on Monday, August 5, 2019.