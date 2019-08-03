The Nigeria Police Force has warned Nigerians not to join the planned protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

Describing the protest as an act of treason and terrorism, the police said the aim of the protest is to “force a regime change in the country”.

In a statement by police spokesman, Frank Mba on Saturday, August 3, 2019, said said the movement is a “revolution march against the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Recall that the Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore was arrested on Saturday, August 3, 2019, after he reportedly teamed up with a network of other pro-democracy activists to demand a revolution in Nigeria.

The demonstration, tagged #RevolutionNow had been planned to start on Monday, August 5, 2019.

