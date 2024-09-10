ADVERTISEMENT
DSS releases Ajaero’s passport

Bayo Wahab

The motives behind Ajaero’s detention remain unclear as the DSS keeps mum on why its operatives arrested the NLC leader.

The NLC president, Mr Joe Ajaero [newsexpressngr]
The NLC president, Mr Joe Ajaero [newsexpressngr]

The passport was released hours after the secret police released the labour leader following his arrest on Monday, September 9, 2024, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, the DSS did not find anything incriminating against Ajaero.

Ajaero’s release came after the NLC threatened to mobilise nationwide protests.

The union had set a deadline for midnight on Tuesday, September 10, warning of potential industrial action if Ajaero remained in detention.

Operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS). [Facebook]
Operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS). [Facebook]

In a strongly worded statement, NLC spokesperson Benson Upah criticised the arrest, saying, “The congress will not stand idly by while the rights of its leaders and members are trampled upon. Accordingly, we demand the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Ajaero.”

Tensions escalated as the NLC alerted its affiliate unions, preparing for a national showdown with the federal government.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions between the labour movement and government authorities as workers’ unions respond to perceived violations of their leaders’ rights.

Meanwhile, Air Peace has dissociated itself from the union leader’s arrest.

In a statement on Monday, the airline’s spokesperson, Omotade Makinwa, debunked the media reports insinuating that Ajaero was arrested over a petition by the airline.

According to Makinwa, the reports have created negative publicity for the airline.

He explained that even though the airline submitted a petition in May 2023, when the NLC disrupted the airline’s operation during the union’s conflict with the Imo State Government, the police did not act on the petition.

