DSS releases Ajaero’s passport

The passport was released hours after the secret police released the labour leader following his arrest on Monday, September 9, 2024, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, the DSS did not find anything incriminating against Ajaero.

The motives behind Ajaero’s detention remain unclear as the DSS keeps mum on why its operatives arrested the NLC leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

DSS bows to pressure

Ajaero’s release came after the NLC threatened to mobilise nationwide protests.

The union had set a deadline for midnight on Tuesday, September 10, warning of potential industrial action if Ajaero remained in detention.

Pulse Nigeria

In a strongly worded statement, NLC spokesperson Benson Upah criticised the arrest, saying, “The congress will not stand idly by while the rights of its leaders and members are trampled upon. Accordingly, we demand the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Ajaero.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions escalated as the NLC alerted its affiliate unions, preparing for a national showdown with the federal government.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions between the labour movement and government authorities as workers’ unions respond to perceived violations of their leaders’ rights.

In a statement on Monday, the airline’s spokesperson, Omotade Makinwa, debunked the media reports insinuating that Ajaero was arrested over a petition by the airline.

According to Makinwa, the reports have created negative publicity for the airline.

ADVERTISEMENT