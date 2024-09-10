DSS releases NLC president Joe Ajaero after standoff with labour unions

Ajaero, detained on Monday, September 9, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, en route to the UK for a Trade Union Congress (TUC) meeting, was released on bail after 11:00 p.m. the next day.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, credible sources within the labour union revealed that Ajaero's release came after the NLC threatened to mobilise nationwide protests.

The union had set a deadline for midnight on Tuesday, September 10, warning of potential industrial action if Ajaero remained in detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a strongly worded statement, NLC spokesperson Benson Upah criticised the arrest, saying, "The congress will not stand idly by while the rights of its leaders and members are trampled upon. Accordingly, we demand the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Ajaero."

The DSS has yet to issue a formal statement explaining the reasons for Ajaero's arrest. However, sources within the agency hinted that the Labour leader knew the reasons behind his detention.

Tensions escalated as the NLC alerted its affiliate unions, preparing for a national showdown with the federal government.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions between the labour movement and government authorities as workers' unions respond to perceived violations of their leaders' rights.

ADVERTISEMENT