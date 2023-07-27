DSS condemns brawl with prison officials over Emefiele, orders probe

Operatives of the DSS and prison officials engaged in a melee on the court premises on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, over the custody of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The DSS had brought Emefiele to court for his arraignment on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

However, a fisticuff ensued between the two federal government agencies after Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of ₦20m and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the secret police have reacted to the public show of shame by its operatives barely 24 hours after the incident.

In a statement issued by the DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the Service apologised to the judiciary, which it said it has "tremendous respect for."

Afunanya maintained that the Service has a robust working relationship with its sister law enforcement agencies, including the NCoS.

Read the DSS statement below;

The public will recall that Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN Governor, was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on 25th July, 2023. The Service has noted the incident that took place between its staff and those of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and wish to state as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS; The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference;

iii. The Service has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to undermine it. The DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation building, national development and security management. Also, the Service has robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies including the NCoS;

iv While noting that the personnel from both Agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, the Service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter. This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward.

For emphasis, the DSS has not broken any laws in handling the Emefiele Case despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary. The Service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership.

In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and high sense of discipline. The Service will ensure that it will not be used for clout and fame chasing or delusional heroism.

ADVERTISEMENT