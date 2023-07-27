ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS condemns brawl with prison officials over Emefiele, orders probe

Nurudeen Shotayo

The DSS condemned the melee between its men and officials of the NCoS over Emefiele's custody.

NBA condemns altercation between DSS and NCoS (Credit: Vanguard News)
NBA condemns altercation between DSS and NCoS (Credit: Vanguard News)

Recommended articles

Operatives of the DSS and prison officials engaged in a melee on the court premises on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, over the custody of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The DSS had brought Emefiele to court for his arraignment on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

However, a fisticuff ensued between the two federal government agencies after Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of ₦20m and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the secret police have reacted to the public show of shame by its operatives barely 24 hours after the incident.

In a statement issued by the DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the Service apologised to the judiciary, which it said it has "tremendous respect for."

Afunanya maintained that the Service has a robust working relationship with its sister law enforcement agencies, including the NCoS.

Read the DSS statement below;

The public will recall that Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN Governor, was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on 25th July, 2023. The Service has noted the incident that took place between its staff and those of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and wish to state as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS;
  2. The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference;

iii. The Service has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to undermine it. The DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation building, national development and security management. Also, the Service has robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies including the NCoS;

iv While noting that the personnel from both Agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, the Service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter. This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward.

For emphasis, the DSS has not broken any laws in handling the Emefiele Case despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary. The Service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership.

In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and high sense of discipline. The Service will ensure that it will not be used for clout and fame chasing or delusional heroism.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will, however, remain focused on its national security mandate and, therefore, enjoin well-meaning Nigerians to support it in achieving the desired security goals for the nation. It is imperative to note that we have no other country but Nigeria. We should join hands, with love and tolerance, to build it.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS condemns brawl with prison officials over Emefiele, orders probe

DSS condemns brawl with prison officials over Emefiele, orders probe

I need more time - Tinubu begs labour to shelve planned strike

I need more time - Tinubu begs labour to shelve planned strike

My father won't fail Nigerians, Seyi Tinubu

My father won't fail Nigerians, Seyi Tinubu

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues